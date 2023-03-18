The Miami Heat (38-33) have three players on the injury report for their matchup with the Chicago Bulls (32-37) at United Center on Saturday, March 18 at 8:00 PM ET.

In their last time out, the Heat won on Wednesday 138-119 over the Grizzlies. In the win, Bam Adebayo led the Heat with 26 points.

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cody Zeller C Out Nose 4.7 3.5 0.6 Kyle Lowry PG Questionable Knee 11.9 4.2 5.2 Nikola Jovic PF Out Back 5.5 2.1 0.7

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Bulls Injuries: Alex Caruso: Questionable (Illness), Javonte Green: Questionable (Knee)

Heat vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSUN

Heat Season Insights

The Heat record 109.1 points per game, only 3.7 fewer points than the 112.8 the Bulls give up.

When Miami puts up more than 112.8 points, it is 17-8.

In their last 10 games, the Heat have been racking up 115.4 points per game, an average that's slightly higher than the 109.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Miami hits 11.7 three-pointers per game (17th in the league), 1.5 fewer than its opponents (13.2).

The Heat average 109.5 points per 100 possessions (26th in the league), while giving up 109.8 points per 100 possessions (sixth in the NBA).

Heat vs. Bulls Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Heat -2.5 216.5

