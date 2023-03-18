How to Watch the Heat vs. Bulls Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 18
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Chicago Bulls (32-37) battle the Miami Heat (38-33) at United Center on March 18, 2023.
Heat vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Bally Sports
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points lower than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).
- In games Miami shoots better than 46.7% from the field, it is 19-10 overall.
- The Heat are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 18th.
- The Heat record 109.1 points per game, just 3.7 fewer points than the 112.8 the Bulls allow.
- Miami is 17-8 when scoring more than 112.8 points.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- The Heat are putting up 110.5 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 107.6 points per contest.
- Miami is allowing 109.2 points per game this year in home games, which is 0.9 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (110.1).
- In home games, the Heat are sinking 0.1 fewer treys per game (11.6) than away from home (11.7). However, they own a better three-point percentage at home (35.2%) compared to in away games (32.6%).
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cody Zeller
|Out
|Nose
|Kyle Lowry
|Questionable
|Knee
|Nikola Jovic
|Out
|Back
