Saturday's contest features the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (21-11) and the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (19-12) clashing at Assembly Hall in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 71-69 win for Oklahoma State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on March 18.

The Hurricanes lost their most recent outing 68-42 against Virginia Tech on Friday.

Miami (FL) vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Miami (FL) vs. Oklahoma State Score Prediction

Prediction: Oklahoma State 71, Miami (FL) 69

Miami (FL) Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Hurricanes took down the No. 4 Virginia Tech Hokies, 77-66, on January 8.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Hurricanes are 4-9 (.308%) -- tied for the 31st-most wins, but also tied for the 35th-most defeats.

Miami (FL) 2022-23 Best Wins

77-66 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on January 8

62-58 at home over North Carolina (No. 19/AP Poll) on January 5

86-82 at home over Florida State (No. 25) on February 9

69-66 on the road over Clemson (No. 60) on February 2

59-54 at home over Clemson (No. 60) on February 16

Miami (FL) Performance Insights