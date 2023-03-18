The No. 8 Oklahoma State Cowgirls (21-11) play the No. 9 Miami (FL) Hurricanes (19-12) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, tipping off at 2:00 PM.

Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Miami (FL) vs. Oklahoma State Scoring Comparison

  • The Hurricanes put up just 2.3 more points per game (70.7) than the Cowgirls allow their opponents to score (68.4).
  • Miami (FL) has put together a 13-4 record in games it scores more than 68.4 points.
  • Oklahoma State has a 15-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 70.7 points.
  • The Cowgirls score 12 more points per game (75.8) than the Hurricanes give up (63.8).
  • Oklahoma State has a 19-8 record when putting up more than 63.8 points.
  • When Miami (FL) gives up fewer than 75.8 points, it is 17-5.
  • The Cowgirls are making 43.2% of their shots from the field, just one% lower than the Hurricanes allow to opponents (44.2%).
  • The Hurricanes shoot 40.5% from the field, 2.5% lower than the Cowgirls allow.

Miami (FL) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/26/2023 Virginia W 85-74 Watsco Center
3/2/2023 Boston College W 84-69 Greensboro Coliseum
3/3/2023 Virginia Tech L 68-42 Greensboro Coliseum
3/18/2023 Oklahoma State - Assembly Hall

