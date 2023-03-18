Having taken three in a row away from home, the New Jersey Devils play at the Florida Panthers on Saturday, beginning at 6:00 PM ET.

You can tune in to ESPN+, BSFLX, and MSGSN to see the Devils try to defeat the Panthers.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFLX, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSFLX, and MSGSN

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/21/2022 Panthers Devils 4-2 NJ 12/17/2022 Devils Panthers 4-2 FLA

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have allowed 230 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 23rd in NHL play in goals against.

The Panthers' 236 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the sixth-best scoring team in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Panthers are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Panthers have given up 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 36 goals during that stretch.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Matthew Tkachuk 65 31 60 91 55 30 44% Carter Verhaeghe 67 34 25 59 48 30 45.5% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 54 17 41 58 32 47 54.8% Brandon Montour 66 12 44 56 38 27 - Sam Reinhart 68 24 25 49 32 32 47.3%

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils' total of 181 goals allowed (2.7 per game) is fourth in the NHL.

The Devils' 237 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fifth in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Devils have gone 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Devils have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) during that stretch.

Devils Key Players