Having taken three in a row away from home, the New Jersey Devils play at the Florida Panthers on Saturday, beginning at 6:00 PM ET.

You can tune in to ESPN+, BSFLX, and MSGSN to see the Devils try to defeat the Panthers.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFLX, and MSGSN
  • Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
12/21/2022 Panthers Devils 4-2 NJ
12/17/2022 Devils Panthers 4-2 FLA

Panthers Stats & Trends

  • The Panthers have allowed 230 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 23rd in NHL play in goals against.
  • The Panthers' 236 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the sixth-best scoring team in the NHL.
  • In their past 10 games, the Panthers are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Panthers have given up 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have totaled 36 goals during that stretch.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Matthew Tkachuk 65 31 60 91 55 30 44%
Carter Verhaeghe 67 34 25 59 48 30 45.5%
Aleksander Barkov Jr. 54 17 41 58 32 47 54.8%
Brandon Montour 66 12 44 56 38 27 -
Sam Reinhart 68 24 25 49 32 32 47.3%

Devils Stats & Trends

  • The Devils' total of 181 goals allowed (2.7 per game) is fourth in the NHL.
  • The Devils' 237 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fifth in the league.
  • Over the last 10 games, the Devils have gone 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive end, the Devils have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) during that stretch.

Devils Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jack Hughes 64 37 44 81 72 52 35.5%
Dougie Hamilton 68 18 47 65 65 17 -
Nico Hischier 67 28 35 63 28 51 53.7%
Jesper Bratt 68 27 33 60 37 32 -
Timo Meier 64 34 22 56 51 54 36.4%

