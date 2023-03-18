How to Watch the Panthers vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 18
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having taken three in a row away from home, the New Jersey Devils play at the Florida Panthers on Saturday, beginning at 6:00 PM ET.
You can tune in to ESPN+, BSFLX, and MSGSN to see the Devils try to defeat the Panthers.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFLX, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Panthers vs. Devils Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/21/2022
|Panthers
|Devils
|4-2 NJ
|12/17/2022
|Devils
|Panthers
|4-2 FLA
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers have allowed 230 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 23rd in NHL play in goals against.
- The Panthers' 236 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the sixth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- In their past 10 games, the Panthers are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Panthers have given up 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 36 goals during that stretch.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|65
|31
|60
|91
|55
|30
|44%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|67
|34
|25
|59
|48
|30
|45.5%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|54
|17
|41
|58
|32
|47
|54.8%
|Brandon Montour
|66
|12
|44
|56
|38
|27
|-
|Sam Reinhart
|68
|24
|25
|49
|32
|32
|47.3%
Devils Stats & Trends
- The Devils' total of 181 goals allowed (2.7 per game) is fourth in the NHL.
- The Devils' 237 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fifth in the league.
- Over the last 10 games, the Devils have gone 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Devils have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) during that stretch.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|64
|37
|44
|81
|72
|52
|35.5%
|Dougie Hamilton
|68
|18
|47
|65
|65
|17
|-
|Nico Hischier
|67
|28
|35
|63
|28
|51
|53.7%
|Jesper Bratt
|68
|27
|33
|60
|37
|32
|-
|Timo Meier
|64
|34
|22
|56
|51
|54
|36.4%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.