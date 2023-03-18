The New Jersey Devils (44-17-7) will try to prolong a three-game road win streak when they square off against the Florida Panthers (34-27-7) on Saturday, March 18 at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFLX, and MSGSN.

The Panthers have gone 6-3-1 over the last 10 games, scoring 36 total goals (seven power-play goals on 29 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 24.1%). They have allowed 30 goals to their opponents.

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will win the game in Saturday's hockey action.

Panthers vs. Devils Predictions for Saturday

Our projection model for this matchup calls for a final score of Panthers 4, Devils 3.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-120)

Panthers (-120) Total Pick: Under (7)

Under (7) Computer Predicted Spread: Panthers (-0.3)

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have finished 5-7-12 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall record of 34-27-7.

Florida is 10-4-6 (26 points) in its 20 games decided by one goal.

In the seven games this season the Panthers scored only one goal, they've finished 1-6-0 (two points).

Florida has taken three points from the 12 games this season when it scored two goals (1-10-1 record).

The Panthers are 32-10-6 in the 48 games when they have scored at least three goals (to register 70 points).

In the 24 games when Florida has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 12-8-4 to register 28 points.

In the 44 games when it outshot its opponent, Florida is 23-19-2 (48 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents 21 times, and went 10-8-3 (23 points).

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Devils AVG Devils Rank 5th 3.47 Goals Scored 3.49 4th 23rd 3.38 Goals Allowed 2.66 4th 1st 37.1 Shots 34.3 4th 23rd 32.0 Shots Allowed 28.1 4th 11th 22.2% Power Play % 21.5% 15th 27th 74.1% Penalty Kill % 82.0% 9th

Panthers vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFLX, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSFLX, and MSGSN

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

