Sunday's game that pits the Florida Atlantic Owls (32-3) versus the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (21-15) at Nationwide Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-65 in favor of Florida Atlantic, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 7:45 PM ET on March 19.

According to our computer prediction, Florida Atlantic is projected to cover the spread (15) versus Fairleigh Dickinson. The two sides are expected to go under the 149.5 total.

Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Line: Florida Atlantic -15

Florida Atlantic -15 Point Total: 149.5

149.5 Moneyline (To Win): Florida Atlantic -1191, Fairleigh Dickinson +750

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 82, Fairleigh Dickinson 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

Pick ATS: Florida Atlantic (-15)



Florida Atlantic (-15) Pick OU: Under (149.5)



Florida Atlantic has gone 22-11-0 against the spread, while Fairleigh Dickinson's ATS record this season is 15-18-1. The Owls are 17-16-0 and the Knights are 19-15-0 in terms of hitting the over. The two teams combine to score 156 points per game, 6.5 more points than this matchup's total. Florida Atlantic is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 games, while Fairleigh Dickinson has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Florida Atlantic Performance Insights

The Owls have a +471 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.4 points per game. They're putting up 78.4 points per game to rank 31st in college basketball and are allowing 65 per contest to rank 41st in college basketball.

Florida Atlantic averages 35.7 rebounds per game (18th in college basketball) while conceding 29.9 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.8 boards per game.

Florida Atlantic connects on 9.7 three-pointers per game (12th in college basketball), 3.3 more than its opponents (6.4). It is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc (42nd in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 31.7%.

The Owls rank 15th in college basketball with 101.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 21st in college basketball defensively with 84 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Florida Atlantic and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Owls commit 11.2 per game (113th in college basketball) and force 12.1 (161st in college basketball action).

Fairleigh Dickinson Performance Insights

The Knights outscore opponents by 3.5 points per game (posting 77.6 points per game, 42nd in college basketball, and conceding 74.1 per outing, 296th in college basketball) and have a +127 scoring differential.

Fairleigh Dickinson ranks 227th in college basketball at 31.1 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 30.3 its opponents average.

Fairleigh Dickinson knocks down 8.1 three-pointers per game (92nd in college basketball) at a 34.7% rate (152nd in college basketball), compared to the 7.7 its opponents make, shooting 35.2% from deep.

Fairleigh Dickinson has committed 11.1 turnovers per game (102nd in college basketball), 3.7 fewer than the 14.8 it forces (29th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.