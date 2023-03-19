The NCAA tournament at Nationwide Arena on Sunday includes a second-round matchup that pits the Florida Atlantic Owls against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at 7:45 PM ET. The Owls' Johnell Davis and the Knights' Demetre Roberts are two players to watch in this game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on truTV.

How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Arena: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Location: Columbus, Ohio

Florida Atlantic's Last Game

In its previous game, Florida Atlantic beat Memphis on Friday, 66-65. Giancarlo Rosado scored a team-high 15 points (and chipped in one assist and three boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giancarlo Rosado 15 3 1 0 0 0 Johnell Davis 12 5 1 0 0 2 Alijah Martin 10 4 1 0 0 1

Florida Atlantic Players to Watch

Davis puts up 13.5 points and 1.5 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 5.2 rebounds, shooting 49.4% from the floor and 39.3% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Vladislav Goldin puts up a team-best 6.4 rebounds per game. In addition, he's averaging 10.5 points and 0.4 assists, shooting 64.2% from the floor.

Alijah Martin averages 13.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 43.2% from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nicholas Boyd puts up a team-high 2.5 assists per game. He is also posting 8.9 points and 4.1 rebounds, shooting 45.4% from the field and 40.7% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Michael Forrest is posting 8.7 points, 1.7 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game.

Florida Atlantic Top Performers (Last 10 Games)