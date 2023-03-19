The No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (32-3) will try to advance to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament when they face the No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (21-15) on Sunday at 7:45 PM.

Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: truTV

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

This season, the Owls have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 47.4% of shots the Knights' opponents have hit.

Florida Atlantic is 15-1 when it shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.

The Knights are the 227th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Owls sit at 18th.

The Owls average 78.4 points per game, only 4.3 more points than the 74.1 the Knights give up.

Florida Atlantic is 20-1 when scoring more than 74.1 points.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison

Florida Atlantic is averaging 82.1 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is averaging 75.9 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Owls are surrendering 3.3 fewer points per game (64.2) than in road games (67.5).

When it comes to total threes made, Florida Atlantic has fared better at home this year, draining 10.4 per game, compared to 9.9 on the road. Meanwhile, it has posted a 37.7% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 38.0% clip away from home.

Florida Atlantic Schedule