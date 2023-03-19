Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Second Round
A spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament East Region bracket is on the line when the No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (32-3) meet the No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (21-15) on Sunday at 7:45 PM on truTV. Florida Atlantic has been installed as a 12.5-point favorite to win this second round matchup. The over/under is 149.5 for the matchup.
Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV: truTV
- Where: Columbus, Ohio
- Venue: Nationwide Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Florida Atlantic
|-12.5
|149.5
Florida Atlantic Betting Records & Stats
- In 11 of 33 games this season, Florida Atlantic and its opponents have gone over 149.5 points.
- Florida Atlantic has an average total of 143.4 in its matchups this year, 6.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, the Owls have compiled a 22-11-0 record against the spread.
- This season, Florida Atlantic has won 26 out of the 27 games, or 96.3%, in which it has been favored.
- Florida Atlantic has been at least a -800 moneyline favorite seven times this season and won all of those games.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Florida Atlantic has a 88.9% chance to win.
Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 149.5
|% of Games Over 149.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Florida Atlantic
|11
|33.3%
|78.4
|156
|65
|139.1
|142.1
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|18
|52.9%
|77.6
|156
|74.1
|139.1
|147.6
Additional Florida Atlantic Insights & Trends
- Florida Atlantic has gone 9-1 over its past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
- Five of Owls' past 10 games have gone over the total.
- The Owls score 78.4 points per game, only 4.3 more points than the 74.1 the Knights give up.
- When Florida Atlantic puts up more than 74.1 points, it is 13-6 against the spread and 20-1 overall.
Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Florida Atlantic
|22-11-0
|5-2
|17-16-0
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|15-18-1
|3-2
|19-15-0
Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Home/Away Splits
|Florida Atlantic
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|17-0
|Home Record
|10-5
|11-3
|Away Record
|8-9
|10-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-8-1
|9-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-8-0
|82.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|81.5
|75.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|73.7
|8-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|10-3-0
|9-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-10-0
