Heat vs. Pistons Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 19
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Heat (38-34) play the Detroit Pistons (16-55) as double-digit, 10-point favorites on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on BSDET and BSSUN.
Heat vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET and BSSUN
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
Heat vs. Pistons Score Prediction
- Prediction: Heat 115 - Pistons 109
Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Pistons
- Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 10)
- Pick OU:
Over (218)
- The Heat (25-43-4 ATS) have covered the spread 34.7% of the time, nine% less often than the Pistons (31-39-1) this season.
- Miami hasn't covered the spread as a 10-point favorite or more this season, while Detroit covers as an underdog of 10 or more 47.6% of the time.
- When it comes to topping the over/under in 2022-23, Miami does it in fewer games (45.8% of the time) than Detroit (50.7%).
- As a moneyline underdog this year, the Pistons are 14-53, while the Heat are 32-20 as moneyline favorites.
Heat Performance Insights
- Because of Miami's offensive struggles this season, ranking worst in the NBA with 109 points per game, it has had to count on its defense, which ranks second-best in the league by giving up 109.7 points per game.
- The Heat rank 24th in the NBA with 23.4 dimes per contest.
- The Heat rank third-worst in the NBA with a 33.8% shooting percentage from downtown. Meanwhile, they are draining 11.7 threes per game (17th-ranked in league).
- This season, Miami has taken 59.7% two-pointers, accounting for 70.1% of the team's buckets. It has shot 40.3% three-pointers (29.9% of the team's baskets).
