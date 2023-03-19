Heat vs. Pistons: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Miami Heat (38-34) take on the Detroit Pistons (16-55) as 7.5-point favorites on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on BSDET and BSSUN. The matchup has an over/under set at 216.5 points.
Heat vs. Pistons Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: BSDET and BSSUN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-7.5
|216.5
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 216.5 points 40 times.
- Miami's outings this year have an average point total of 218.6, 2.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Heat's ATS record is 25-47-0 this season.
- Miami has entered the game as favorites 50 times this season and won 31, or 62%, of those games.
- Miami has a record of 7-2, a 77.8% win rate, when it's favored by -350 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The Heat have a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Heat vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 216.5
|% of Games Over 216.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|40
|55.6%
|109
|220.1
|109.7
|228.3
|219.5
|Pistons
|51
|71.8%
|111.1
|220.1
|118.6
|228.3
|227.7
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- The Heat are 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall in their past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Heat have gone over the total seven times.
- Against the spread, Miami has played worse at home, covering 11 times in 37 home games, and 14 times in 35 road games.
- The Heat average 109 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 118.6 the Pistons give up.
- Miami is 7-5 against the spread and 9-3 overall when scoring more than 118.6 points.
Heat vs. Pistons Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Heat
|25-47
|3-9
|34-38
|Pistons
|32-39
|20-20
|36-35
Heat vs. Pistons Point Insights
|Heat
|Pistons
|109
|111.1
|30
|28
|7-5
|25-16
|9-3
|16-25
|109.7
|118.6
|2
|29
|20-21
|11-1
|29-12
|6-6
