The Miami Heat (38-34) square off against the Detroit Pistons (16-55) on March 19, 2023.

Heat vs. Pistons Game Info

Heat Stats Insights

  • The Heat make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points lower than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (49.1%).
  • Miami is 13-3 when it shoots higher than 49.1% from the field.
  • The Heat are the 27th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 20th.
  • The Heat put up 109 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 118.6 the Pistons allow.
  • Miami has a 9-3 record when scoring more than 118.6 points.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively the Heat have fared better in home games this year, averaging 110.5 points per game, compared to 107.3 per game in away games.
  • In 2022-23, Miami is surrendering 109.2 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is allowing 110.2.
  • In terms of total three-pointers made, the Heat have fared worse in home games this year, draining 11.6 treys per game, compared to 11.7 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, they've produced a 35.2% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 32.5% clip away from home.

Heat Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Cody Zeller Out Nose
Kyle Lowry Questionable Knee
Nikola Jovic Out Back

