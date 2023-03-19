How to Watch the Heat vs. Pistons Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 19
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Heat (38-34) square off against the Detroit Pistons (16-55) on March 19, 2023.
Heat vs. Pistons Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Bally Sports
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points lower than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (49.1%).
- Miami is 13-3 when it shoots higher than 49.1% from the field.
- The Heat are the 27th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 20th.
- The Heat put up 109 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 118.6 the Pistons allow.
- Miami has a 9-3 record when scoring more than 118.6 points.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Heat have fared better in home games this year, averaging 110.5 points per game, compared to 107.3 per game in away games.
- In 2022-23, Miami is surrendering 109.2 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is allowing 110.2.
- In terms of total three-pointers made, the Heat have fared worse in home games this year, draining 11.6 treys per game, compared to 11.7 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, they've produced a 35.2% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 32.5% clip away from home.
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cody Zeller
|Out
|Nose
|Kyle Lowry
|Questionable
|Knee
|Nikola Jovic
|Out
|Back
