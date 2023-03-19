Sunday's contest features the South Carolina Gamecocks (33-0) and the South Florida Bulls (27-6) clashing at Colonial Life Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 77-54 win for heavily favored South Carolina according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on March 19.

The Bulls took care of business in their most recent game 67-65 against Marquette on Friday.

South Florida vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ABC

South Florida vs. South Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 77, South Florida 54

South Florida Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Bulls took down the No. 15 Texas Longhorns, 70-65, on December 2.

The Bulls have five wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 27th-most in the country.

South Florida has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (six).

The Gamecocks have tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (seven).

South Florida 2022-23 Best Wins

70-65 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on December 2

67-65 over Marquette (No. 41) on March 17

67-59 at home over Alabama (No. 42) on November 16

66-65 over Arkansas (No. 47) on December 21

58-45 at home over Memphis (No. 62) on January 11

South Florida Performance Insights