The No. 8 seed South Florida Bulls (27-6) enter play in their second round NCAA Tournament matchup against the No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks (33-0) on Sunday at 1:00 PM. The winner will move on to the Sweet 16 in the N/A Region bracket.

South Florida vs. South Carolina Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulls' 70.9 points per game are 20.1 more points than the 50.8 the Gamecocks allow.
  • When it scores more than 50.8 points, South Florida is 26-4.
  • South Carolina's record is 27-0 when it allows fewer than 70.9 points.
  • The Gamecocks average 21.7 more points per game (81.2) than the Bulls allow (59.5).
  • When South Carolina scores more than 59.5 points, it is 28-0.
  • When South Florida allows fewer than 81.2 points, it is 25-4.
  • The Gamecocks are making 46.8% of their shots from the field, 8% higher than the Bulls concede to opponents (38.8%).
  • The Bulls shoot 42.8% from the field, 11.5% higher than the Gamecocks allow.

South Florida Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/1/2023 @ Cincinnati W 85-55 Fifth Third Arena
3/7/2023 Wichita State L 65-53 Dickies Arena
3/17/2023 Marquette W 67-65 Colonial Life Arena
3/19/2023 @ South Carolina - Colonial Life Arena

