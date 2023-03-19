The Stetson Hatters (17-13) battle the Milwaukee Panthers (21-11) at 6:30 PM ET on Sunday, March 19, 2023. The matchup airs on FloSports.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Stetson vs. Milwaukee Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida TV: FloSports

FloSports Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Stetson Stats Insights

The Hatters are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points higher than the 40.8% the Panthers allow to opponents.

In games Stetson shoots higher than 40.8% from the field, it is 16-6 overall.

The Panthers are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Hatters sit at 257th.

The Hatters score 76.6 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 73.8 the Panthers give up.

Stetson is 13-4 when scoring more than 73.8 points.

Stetson Home & Away Comparison

Stetson puts up 83.9 points per game in home games, compared to 71.9 points per game away from home, a difference of 12 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Hatters are surrendering 69.8 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are allowing 76.8.

Stetson is making 10.6 treys per game with a 39.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 0.8 more threes and 1.8% points better than it is averaging on the road (9.8 threes per game, 38% three-point percentage).

Stetson Schedule