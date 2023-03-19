N'Faly Dante and CJ Kelly are two players to watch when the Oregon Ducks (20-14) and the UCF Knights (19-14) play at Matthew Knight Arena on Sunday. Gametime is slated for 7:30 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on ESPNU.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch UCF vs. Oregon

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Matthew Knight Arena

Matthew Knight Arena Location: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon TV: ESPNU | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

Watch select March Madness games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

UCF's Last Game

In its most recent game, UCF topped Florida on Wednesday, 67-49. Kelly scored a team-high 21 points (and contributed two assists and four boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM CJ Kelly 21 4 2 0 0 2 Taylor Hendricks 17 8 0 2 2 1 Ithiel Horton 12 4 1 3 0 2

UCF Players to Watch

Taylor Hendricks leads the Knights in scoring (15.3 points per game) and rebounding (6.9), and averages 1.4 assists. He also posts 0.9 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.

The Knights receive 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Kelly.

Ithiel Horton gives the Knights 12.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also puts up 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Darius Johnson is the Knights' top assist man (4.3 per game), and he posts 10 points and 3 rebounds.

The Knights get 6.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Brandon Suggs.

UCF Top Performers (Last 10 Games)