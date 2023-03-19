The Oregon Ducks (20-14) and the UCF Knights (19-14) take the floor at Matthew Knight Arena on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPNU. The matchup has no set line.

UCF vs. Oregon Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Matthew Knight Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Knights Betting Records & Stats

The Knights have gone over in 17 of their 29 games with a set total (58.6%).

UCF has gone 15-13-0 ATS this year.

UCF's .517 ATS win percentage (15-13-0 ATS record) is higher than Oregon's .467 mark (14-16-0 ATS record) in 2022-23.

UCF vs. Oregon Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oregon 71.1 143.2 66.8 132.3 137.2 UCF 72.1 143.2 65.5 132.3 136.0

Additional UCF Insights & Trends

UCF has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over its last 10 contests.

Seven of the Knights' last 10 contests have hit the over.

The Knights' 72.1 points per game are 5.3 more points than the 66.8 the Ducks give up to opponents.

UCF has put together a 10-8 ATS record and a 13-7 overall record in games it scores more than 66.8 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Oregon vs. UCF Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oregon 14-16-0 16-14-0 UCF 15-13-0 17-12-0

UCF vs. Oregon Home/Away Splits

Oregon UCF 14-5 Home Record 11-6 4-6 Away Record 5-6 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 74.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.2 67.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.5 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.