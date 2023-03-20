Monday's game between the Villanova Wildcats (29-6) and Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (33-3) matching up at The William B. Finneran Pavilion has a projected final score of 70-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Villanova, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on March 20.

The Eagles are coming off of a 74-63 victory over Washington State in their last outing on Saturday.

FGCU vs. Villanova Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

FGCU vs. Villanova Score Prediction

Prediction: Villanova 70, FGCU 62

FGCU Schedule Analysis

The Eagles' best win this season came against the Washington State Cougars, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 23). The Eagles took home the 74-63 win at a neutral site on March 18.

The Wildcats have the most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (seven).

FGCU has tied for the 37th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (14).

FGCU 2022-23 Best Wins

74-63 over Washington State (No. 23/AP Poll) on March 18

69-63 on the road over Kentucky (No. 93) on December 18

84-60 at home over Liberty (No. 95) on March 11

70-53 at home over Liberty (No. 95) on January 2

68-60 over San Diego (No. 116) on November 20

FGCU Performance Insights