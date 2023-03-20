The No. 4 seed Villanova Wildcats (29-6) will attempt to secure a place in the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament Round of 32 matchup against the No. 12 seed Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (33-3) on Monday at The William B. Finneran Pavilion, tipping off at 7:00 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

FGCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

FGCU vs. Villanova Scoring Comparison

The Eagles' 77.9 points per game are 19.5 more points than the 58.4 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 58.4 points, FGCU is 28-2.

Villanova has a 25-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 77.9 points.

The Wildcats average 14.8 more points per game (70.8) than the Eagles allow (56).

Villanova has a 25-3 record when putting up more than 56 points.

FGCU has a 27-0 record when giving up fewer than 70.8 points.

The Wildcats shoot 44.1% from the field, 2.3% lower than the Eagles concede defensively.

The Eagles shoot 43.5% from the field, 5.6% higher than the Wildcats concede.

FGCU Schedule