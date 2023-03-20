Miami (FL) vs. Indiana Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's game that pits the Indiana Hoosiers (28-3) against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (20-12) at Assembly Hall has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-61 in favor of Indiana, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on March 20.
The Hurricanes enter this matchup following a 62-61 win against Oklahoma State on Saturday.
Miami (FL) vs. Indiana Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Miami (FL) vs. Indiana Score Prediction
- Prediction: Indiana 78, Miami (FL) 61
Miami (FL) Schedule Analysis
- When the Hurricanes took down the Virginia Tech Hokies (No. 4 in the AP's Top 25) on January 8 by a score of 77-66, it was their best win of the season thus far.
- The Hurricanes have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (five), but also have tied for the 37th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (nine).
- Miami (FL) has four wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in the nation.
- Based on the RPI, the Hoosiers have six wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 66th-most in the country.
Miami (FL) 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-66 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on January 8
- 62-58 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on January 5
- 86-82 at home over Florida State (No. 29) on February 9
- 62-61 over Oklahoma State (No. 40) on March 18
- 59-54 at home over Clemson (No. 58) on February 16
Miami (FL) Performance Insights
- The Hurricanes' +215 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 70.5 points per game (77th in college basketball) while allowing 63.8 per outing (164th in college basketball).
- In ACC games, Miami (FL) has averaged 3.2 fewer points (67.3) than overall (70.5) in 2022-23.
- The Hurricanes are scoring more points at home (74.8 per game) than away (65.5).
- Miami (FL) is giving up fewer points at home (60.6 per game) than on the road (68.4).
- In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes are posting 64.7 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than their season average (70.5).
