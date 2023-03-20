Monday's game that pits the Indiana Hoosiers (28-3) against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (20-12) at Assembly Hall has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-61 in favor of Indiana, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on March 20.

The Hurricanes enter this matchup following a 62-61 win against Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Miami (FL) vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Miami (FL) vs. Indiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 78, Miami (FL) 61

Miami (FL) Schedule Analysis

When the Hurricanes took down the Virginia Tech Hokies (No. 4 in the AP's Top 25) on January 8 by a score of 77-66, it was their best win of the season thus far.

The Hurricanes have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (five), but also have tied for the 37th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (nine).

Miami (FL) has four wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in the nation.

Based on the RPI, the Hoosiers have six wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 66th-most in the country.

Miami (FL) 2022-23 Best Wins

77-66 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on January 8

62-58 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on January 5

86-82 at home over Florida State (No. 29) on February 9

62-61 over Oklahoma State (No. 40) on March 18

59-54 at home over Clemson (No. 58) on February 16

Miami (FL) Performance Insights