The No. 1 seed Indiana Hoosiers (28-3) will look to secure a place in the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament Round of 32 matchup against the No. 9 seed Miami Hurricanes (20-12) on Monday at Assembly Hall, starting at 8:00 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Miami (FL) vs. Indiana Scoring Comparison

The Hurricanes put up an average of 70.5 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 61.8 the Hoosiers allow.

Miami (FL) has put together a 16-7 record in games it scores more than 61.8 points.

Indiana's record is 22-0 when it gives up fewer than 70.5 points.

The 81.3 points per game the Hoosiers record are 17.5 more points than the Hurricanes give up (63.8).

Indiana is 26-2 when scoring more than 63.8 points.

Miami (FL) is 17-9 when giving up fewer than 81.3 points.

The Hoosiers shoot 49.9% from the field, 6.3% higher than the Hurricanes concede defensively.

The Hurricanes make 40.8% of their shots from the field, 2.2% higher than the Hoosiers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Miami (FL) Schedule