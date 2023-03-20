The No. 1 seed Indiana Hoosiers (28-3) will look to secure a place in the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament Round of 32 matchup against the No. 9 seed Miami Hurricanes (20-12) on Monday at Assembly Hall, starting at 8:00 PM.

Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Miami (FL) vs. Indiana Scoring Comparison

  • The Hurricanes put up an average of 70.5 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 61.8 the Hoosiers allow.
  • Miami (FL) has put together a 16-7 record in games it scores more than 61.8 points.
  • Indiana's record is 22-0 when it gives up fewer than 70.5 points.
  • The 81.3 points per game the Hoosiers record are 17.5 more points than the Hurricanes give up (63.8).
  • Indiana is 26-2 when scoring more than 63.8 points.
  • Miami (FL) is 17-9 when giving up fewer than 81.3 points.
  • The Hoosiers shoot 49.9% from the field, 6.3% higher than the Hurricanes concede defensively.
  • The Hurricanes make 40.8% of their shots from the field, 2.2% higher than the Hoosiers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Miami (FL) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/2/2023 Boston College W 84-69 Greensboro Coliseum
3/3/2023 Virginia Tech L 68-42 Greensboro Coliseum
3/18/2023 Oklahoma State W 62-61 Assembly Hall
3/20/2023 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall

