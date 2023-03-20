How to Watch the Panthers vs. Red Wings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 20
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida Panthers (off a victory in their most recent game) and the Detroit Red Wings (off a defeat) will clash on Monday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
You can watch NHL Network, TVAS, BSDET, and BSFL to see the match unfold as the Red Wings attempt to beat the Panthers.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, TVAS, BSDET, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
Panthers vs. Red Wings Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/6/2023
|Red Wings
|Panthers
|3-2 FLA
|12/8/2022
|Panthers
|Red Wings
|5-1 FLA
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers have given up 232 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 23rd in NHL action in goals against.
- The Panthers' 240 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the sixth-best scoring team in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Panthers have gone 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) over that stretch.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|66
|32
|60
|92
|55
|31
|46.2%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|68
|34
|27
|61
|48
|30
|45.7%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|55
|18
|42
|60
|32
|47
|54.9%
|Brandon Montour
|67
|12
|46
|58
|38
|27
|-
|Sam Reinhart
|69
|26
|25
|51
|32
|32
|47%
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings have given up 221 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 17th in the league.
- With 199 goals (2.9 per game), the Red Wings have the NHL's 24th-ranked offense.
- In the last 10 games, the Red Wings are 2-7-1 (55.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Red Wings have allowed 39 goals (3.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.2 goals per game (22 total) during that time.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Larkin
|67
|25
|40
|65
|38
|50
|54.4%
|David Perron
|68
|16
|25
|41
|29
|32
|18.2%
|Dominik Kubalik
|67
|18
|21
|39
|16
|11
|50%
|Andrew Copp
|68
|8
|30
|38
|36
|20
|48.9%
|Lucas Raymond
|60
|16
|21
|37
|23
|29
|31.3%
