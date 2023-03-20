The Florida Panthers (off a victory in their most recent game) and the Detroit Red Wings (off a defeat) will clash on Monday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

You can watch NHL Network, TVAS, BSDET, and BSFL to see the match unfold as the Red Wings attempt to beat the Panthers.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Panthers vs. Red Wings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/6/2023 Red Wings Panthers 3-2 FLA 12/8/2022 Panthers Red Wings 5-1 FLA

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have given up 232 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 23rd in NHL action in goals against.

The Panthers' 240 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the sixth-best scoring team in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Panthers have gone 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) over that stretch.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Matthew Tkachuk 66 32 60 92 55 31 46.2% Carter Verhaeghe 68 34 27 61 48 30 45.7% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 55 18 42 60 32 47 54.9% Brandon Montour 67 12 46 58 38 27 - Sam Reinhart 69 26 25 51 32 32 47%

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings have given up 221 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 17th in the league.

With 199 goals (2.9 per game), the Red Wings have the NHL's 24th-ranked offense.

In the last 10 games, the Red Wings are 2-7-1 (55.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Red Wings have allowed 39 goals (3.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.2 goals per game (22 total) during that time.

Red Wings Key Players