The Florida Panthers (35-27-7) and Detroit Red Wings (30-29-9) square off at Little Caesars Arena on Monday, March 20 at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network, TVAS, BSDET, and BSFL. The Panthers defeated the New Jersey Devils 4-2 in their last outing, while the Red Wings are coming off a 5-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

The Panthers have gone 7-2-1 over the past 10 games, putting up 37 total goals (seven power-play goals on 31 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 22.6%). They have allowed 26 goals to their opponents.

Here is our pick for who will claim the victory in Monday's matchup.

Panthers vs. Red Wings Predictions for Monday

Our computer model for this game calls for a final score of Red Wings 4, Panthers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Red Wings (+155)

Red Wings (+155) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Red Wings (-0.3)

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have a 35-27-7 record overall, with a 5-7-12 record in matchups that have required overtime.

Florida has 26 points (10-4-6) in the 20 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the seven games this season the Panthers scored only one goal, they've finished 1-6-0 (two points).

Florida has scored exactly two goals in 12 games this season (1-10-1 record, three points).

The Panthers are 33-10-6 in the 49 games when they have scored more than two goals (to register 72 points).

In the 25 games when Florida has scored a lone power-play goal, it went 13-8-4 to record 30 points.

In games when it has outshot opponents, Florida is 24-19-2 (50 points).

The Panthers' opponents have had more shots in 21 games. The Panthers finished 10-8-3 in those contests (23 points).

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 5th 3.48 Goals Scored 2.93 22nd 23rd 3.36 Goals Allowed 3.25 18th 1st 37.2 Shots 28.8 27th 23rd 32 Shots Allowed 30.7 11th 13th 22.2% Power Play % 20.9% 19th 27th 74.3% Penalty Kill % 78.2% 19th

Panthers vs. Red Wings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, TVAS, BSDET, and BSFL

NHL Network, TVAS, BSDET, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.