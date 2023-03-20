The Florida Panthers (35-27-7) host the Detroit Red Wings (30-29-9) at Little Caesars Arena on Monday, March 20 at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network, TVAS, BSDET, and BSFL. The Panthers took down the New Jersey Devils 4-2 in their last game, while the Red Wings are coming off a 5-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

Panthers vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NHL Network, TVAS, BSDET, and BSFL

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-180) Red Wings (+155) 6.5

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have a 28-23 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

Florida has a 17-8 record (winning 68.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -180 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Panthers' implied win probability is 64.3%.

Florida's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 40 times.

Panthers vs. Red Wings Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 240 (6th) Goals 199 (24th) 232 (23rd) Goals Allowed 221 (17th) 52 (8th) Power Play Goals 49 (14th) 64 (30th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 45 (19th)

Panthers Advanced Stats

Three of Florida's past 10 games hit the over.

The Panthers and their opponents have averaged 6.8 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 more than the over/under of 6.5 in this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Panthers' goals per game average is 0.7 higher than their season-long average.

The Panthers' 240 goals this season make them the sixth-best scoring team in the NHL.

On defense, the Panthers have given up 232 goals (3.4 per game) to rank 23rd in league action.

Their goal differential (+8) ranks them 16th in the NHL.

