Panthers vs. Red Wings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Florida Panthers (35-27-7) host the Detroit Red Wings (30-29-9) at Little Caesars Arena on Monday, March 20 at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network, TVAS, BSDET, and BSFL. The Panthers took down the New Jersey Devils 4-2 in their last game, while the Red Wings are coming off a 5-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.
Panthers vs. Red Wings Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, TVAS, BSDET, and BSFL
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Panthers (-180)
|Red Wings (+155)
|6.5
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have a 28-23 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Florida has a 17-8 record (winning 68.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -180 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Panthers' implied win probability is 64.3%.
- Florida's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 40 times.
Panthers vs. Red Wings Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|240 (6th)
|Goals
|199 (24th)
|232 (23rd)
|Goals Allowed
|221 (17th)
|52 (8th)
|Power Play Goals
|49 (14th)
|64 (30th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|45 (19th)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- Three of Florida's past 10 games hit the over.
- The Panthers and their opponents have averaged 6.8 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 more than the over/under of 6.5 in this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, the Panthers' goals per game average is 0.7 higher than their season-long average.
- The Panthers' 240 goals this season make them the sixth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- On defense, the Panthers have given up 232 goals (3.4 per game) to rank 23rd in league action.
- Their goal differential (+8) ranks them 16th in the NHL.
