Having taken three in a row, the Florida Panthers visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSFLX, and SportsNet
  • Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Panthers vs. Flyers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
10/27/2022 Flyers Panthers 4-3 PHI
10/19/2022 Panthers Flyers 4-3 FLA

Panthers Stats & Trends

  • The Panthers have conceded 234 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 22nd in NHL play in goals against.
  • The Panthers' 245 total goals (3.5 per game) rank fourth in the league.
  • In their last 10 matchups, the Panthers are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Panthers have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have put up 38 goals during that stretch.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Matthew Tkachuk 67 33 62 95 55 31 46.2%
Carter Verhaeghe 69 36 27 63 48 30 47.2%
Aleksander Barkov Jr. 56 18 43 61 32 48 54.9%
Brandon Montour 68 12 46 58 38 27 -
Sam Reinhart 70 26 26 52 32 32 47.6%

Flyers Stats & Trends

  • The Flyers' total of 228 goals conceded (3.3 per game) is 20th in the league.
  • The Flyers have 180 goals this season (2.6 per game), 30th in the NHL.
  • Over the past 10 contests, the Flyers have secured 50.0% of the possible points with a 2-6-2 record.
  • Defensively, the Flyers have allowed 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over that span.

Flyers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Travis Konecny 52 27 27 54 23 28 48.1%
Kevin Hayes 68 17 34 51 29 33 49.7%
Owen Tippett 64 21 18 39 20 36 63%
Scott Laughton 65 15 22 37 38 32 47.1%
Anthony DeAngelo 62 10 26 36 53 21 -

