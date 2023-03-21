How to Watch the Panthers vs. Flyers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 21
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Having taken three in a row, the Florida Panthers visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.
Turn on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSFLX, and SportsNet to see the match unfold as the Panthers and Flyers hit the ice.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSFLX, and SportsNet
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Panthers vs. Flyers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/27/2022
|Flyers
|Panthers
|4-3 PHI
|10/19/2022
|Panthers
|Flyers
|4-3 FLA
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers have conceded 234 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 22nd in NHL play in goals against.
- The Panthers' 245 total goals (3.5 per game) rank fourth in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Panthers are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Panthers have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 38 goals during that stretch.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|67
|33
|62
|95
|55
|31
|46.2%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|69
|36
|27
|63
|48
|30
|47.2%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|56
|18
|43
|61
|32
|48
|54.9%
|Brandon Montour
|68
|12
|46
|58
|38
|27
|-
|Sam Reinhart
|70
|26
|26
|52
|32
|32
|47.6%
Flyers Stats & Trends
- The Flyers' total of 228 goals conceded (3.3 per game) is 20th in the league.
- The Flyers have 180 goals this season (2.6 per game), 30th in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Flyers have secured 50.0% of the possible points with a 2-6-2 record.
- Defensively, the Flyers have allowed 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over that span.
Flyers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Travis Konecny
|52
|27
|27
|54
|23
|28
|48.1%
|Kevin Hayes
|68
|17
|34
|51
|29
|33
|49.7%
|Owen Tippett
|64
|21
|18
|39
|20
|36
|63%
|Scott Laughton
|65
|15
|22
|37
|38
|32
|47.1%
|Anthony DeAngelo
|62
|10
|26
|36
|53
|21
|-
