Having taken three in a row, the Florida Panthers visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

Turn on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSFLX, and SportsNet to see the match unfold as the Panthers and Flyers hit the ice.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Panthers vs. Flyers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/27/2022 Flyers Panthers 4-3 PHI 10/19/2022 Panthers Flyers 4-3 FLA

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have conceded 234 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 22nd in NHL play in goals against.

The Panthers' 245 total goals (3.5 per game) rank fourth in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Panthers are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Panthers have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 38 goals during that stretch.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Matthew Tkachuk 67 33 62 95 55 31 46.2% Carter Verhaeghe 69 36 27 63 48 30 47.2% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 56 18 43 61 32 48 54.9% Brandon Montour 68 12 46 58 38 27 - Sam Reinhart 70 26 26 52 32 32 47.6%

Flyers Stats & Trends

The Flyers' total of 228 goals conceded (3.3 per game) is 20th in the league.

The Flyers have 180 goals this season (2.6 per game), 30th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Flyers have secured 50.0% of the possible points with a 2-6-2 record.

Defensively, the Flyers have allowed 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over that span.

Flyers Key Players