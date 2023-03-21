The Florida Panthers (36-27-7) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they take on the Philadelphia Flyers (25-32-12) on the road on Tuesday, March 21 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSFLX, and SportsNet.

Over the past 10 contests for the Panthers (7-2-1), their offense has scored 38 goals while their defense has given up 25 goals. They have recorded 31 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored eight goals (25.8%).

Panthers vs. Flyers Predictions for Tuesday

Our projection model for this matchup calls for a final score of Panthers 4, Flyers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-175)

Panthers (-175) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Panthers (-0)

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers are 5-7-12 in overtime games as part of a 36-27-7 overall record.

Florida has 26 points (10-4-6) in the 20 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the seven games this season the Panthers registered only one goal, they've finished 1-6-0 (two points).

Florida has finished 1-10-1 in the 12 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering three points).

The Panthers are 34-10-6 in the 50 games when they have scored at least three goals (to record 74 points).

In the 26 games when Florida has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 14-8-4 to register 32 points.

In the 46 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Florida is 25-19-2 (52 points).

The Panthers' opponents have had more shots in 21 games. The Panthers went 10-8-3 in those contests (23 points).

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Flyers AVG Flyers Rank 4th 3.5 Goals Scored 2.61 30th 23rd 3.34 Goals Allowed 3.3 21st 1st 37 Shots 29.4 26th 21st 31.9 Shots Allowed 31.4 18th 11th 22.5% Power Play % 15.5% 32nd 26th 74.4% Penalty Kill % 73.6% 28th

Panthers vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSFLX, and SportsNet

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSFLX, and SportsNet

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

