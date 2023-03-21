The Florida Panthers (36-27-7, riding a three-game winning streak) go on the road against the Philadelphia Flyers (25-32-12) at Wells Fargo Center. The contest on Tuesday, March 21 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSFLX, and SportsNet.

Panthers vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSFLX, and SportsNet

Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-170) Flyers (+145) 6.5

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have gone 29-23 when favored on the moneyline this season.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -170 or shorter, Florida has a record of 18-9 (winning 66.7%).

The Panthers have an implied moneyline win probability of 63.0% in this game.

Florida and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in 41 of 70 games this season.

Panthers vs. Flyers Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Flyers Total (Rank) 245 (4th) Goals 180 (30th) 234 (22nd) Goals Allowed 228 (20th) 53 (7th) Power Play Goals 30 (32nd) 64 (30th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 52 (24th)

Panthers Advanced Stats

Four of Florida's last 10 games went over.

The Panthers and their opponents have averaged 6.7 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.2 more than the over/under of 6.5 in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Panthers are putting up 0.9 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Panthers offense's 245 total goals (3.5 per game) are ranked fourth in the NHL this year.

The Panthers are ranked 22nd in NHL play in goals against this season, having allowed 234 total goals (3.3 per game).

The team is ranked 16th in goal differential at +11.

