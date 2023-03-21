Panthers vs. Flyers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Florida Panthers (36-27-7, riding a three-game winning streak) go on the road against the Philadelphia Flyers (25-32-12) at Wells Fargo Center. The contest on Tuesday, March 21 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSFLX, and SportsNet.
Panthers vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSFLX, and SportsNet
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Panthers (-170)
|Flyers (+145)
|6.5
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have gone 29-23 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -170 or shorter, Florida has a record of 18-9 (winning 66.7%).
- The Panthers have an implied moneyline win probability of 63.0% in this game.
- Florida and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in 41 of 70 games this season.
Panthers vs. Flyers Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Flyers Total (Rank)
|245 (4th)
|Goals
|180 (30th)
|234 (22nd)
|Goals Allowed
|228 (20th)
|53 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|30 (32nd)
|64 (30th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|52 (24th)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- Four of Florida's last 10 games went over.
- The Panthers and their opponents have averaged 6.7 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.2 more than the over/under of 6.5 in this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Panthers are putting up 0.9 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Panthers offense's 245 total goals (3.5 per game) are ranked fourth in the NHL this year.
- The Panthers are ranked 22nd in NHL play in goals against this season, having allowed 234 total goals (3.3 per game).
- The team is ranked 16th in goal differential at +11.
