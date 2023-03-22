Bam Adebayo and his Miami Heat teammates face off versus the New York Knicks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 19, Adebayo produced 22 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three blocks in a 112-100 win versus the Pistons.

We're going to break down Adebayo's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 21.1 20.1 Rebounds 8.5 9.4 6.9 Assists 2.5 3.3 3.7 PRA 30.5 33.8 30.7 PR 27.5 30.5 27



Looking to bet on one or more of Bam Adebayo's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, he's put up 16.6% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 15.3 per contest.

Adebayo's Heat average 99.4 possessions per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams, while the Knicks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 100.9 possessions per contest.

The Knicks give up 112.6 points per game, 11th-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Knicks have given up 42.5 rebounds per contest, which puts them 11th in the league.

The Knicks allow 24.8 assists per game, 11th-ranked in the league.

Bam Adebayo vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 38 18 4 4 0 2 1 2/2/2023 38 32 9 3 0 1 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Adebayo or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.