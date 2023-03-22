Heat vs. Knicks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 22
The Miami Heat (39-34), on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET, hope to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the New York Knicks (42-31).
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Heat vs. Knicks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Heat vs. Knicks Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and MSG
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Heat vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Heat Moneyline
|Knicks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Heat (-2)
|224.5
|-130
|+110
|BetMGM
|Heat (-2.5)
|224.5
|-130
|+110
|PointsBet
|Heat (-2)
|224.5
|-125
|+105
|Tipico
|Heat (-2.5)
|220.5
|-130
|+110
Heat vs. Knicks Betting Trends
- The Heat average 109 points per game (30th in the league) while allowing 109.5 per contest (second in the NBA). They have a -36 scoring differential overall.
- The Knicks put up 115.4 points per game (13th in league) while allowing 112.6 per contest (11th in NBA). They have a +202 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.8 points per game.
- The teams average 224.4 points per game combined, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's total.
- These two teams give up a combined 222.1 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- Miami is 26-43-4 ATS this season.
- New York has won 41 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 32 times.
Heat and Knicks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Heat
|+9000
|+3500
|-900
|Knicks
|+8000
|+3000
|-10000
