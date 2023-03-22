The Miami Heat (39-34) have three players on the injury report for their matchup with the New York Knicks (42-31) at FTX Arena on Wednesday, March 22 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Heat head into this contest following a 112-100 win over the Pistons on Sunday. In the victory, Jimmy Butler paced the Heat with 26 points.

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cody Zeller C Out Nose 4.7 3.5 0.6 Kyle Lowry PG Questionable Knee 11.8 4.2 5.2 Caleb Martin SF Questionable Knee 10.1 4.9 1.6

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Knicks Injuries: Jalen Brunson: Questionable (Foot)

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: BSSUN and MSG

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Heat Season Insights

The Heat average only 3.6 fewer points per game (109.0) than the Knicks allow (112.6).

Miami has a 17-8 record when scoring more than 112.6 points.

The Heat's offense has been much better over their last 10 games, racking up 116.8 points per contest compared to the 109.0 they've averaged this year.

Miami hits 11.7 three-pointers per game (17th in the league) at a 33.8% rate (28th in the NBA), compared to the 13.2 per contest its opponents make while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc.

The Heat rank 26th in the league by averaging 109.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are seventh in the NBA, allowing 110.0 points per 100 possessions.

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Heat -2 224.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.