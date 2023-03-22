Jimmy Butler and his Miami Heat teammates face off versus the New York Knicks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 19, Butler produced 26 points and 10 assists in a 112-100 win against the Pistons.

In this piece we'll break down Butler's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 22.7 27.0 Rebounds 6.5 6.1 7.1 Assists 4.5 5.1 5.2 PRA 36.5 33.9 39.3 PR 31.5 28.8 34.1 3PM 0.5 0.5 0.6



Jimmy Butler Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, Jimmy Butler has made 7.4 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 15.0% of his team's total makes.

Butler's opponents, the Knicks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 100.9 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.4 per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams.

The Knicks concede 112.6 points per contest, 11th-ranked in the league.

Allowing 42.5 rebounds per game, the Knicks are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Knicks have allowed 24.8 per game, 11th in the league.

The Knicks allow 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, 23rd-ranked in the league.

Jimmy Butler vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 33 33 8 5 1 0 2 2/2/2023 33 10 4 5 0 0 2

