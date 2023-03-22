Tyler Herro and his Miami Heat teammates will face the New York Knicks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last appearance, a 112-100 win over the Pistons, Herro had 19 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Herro, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Tyler Herro Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 20.2 19.9 Rebounds 5.5 5.7 6.0 Assists 3.5 4.3 4.0 PRA 28.5 30.2 29.9 PR 24.5 25.9 25.9 3PM 2.5 3.0 3.2



Tyler Herro Insights vs. the Knicks

Herro has taken 16.8 shots per game this season and made 7.3 per game, which account for 15.9% and 15.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 8.1 threes per game, or 19.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Herro's opponents, the Knicks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 100.9 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 22nd in possessions per game with 99.4.

The Knicks concede 112.6 points per game, 11th-ranked in the league.

Giving up 42.5 rebounds per contest, the Knicks are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Knicks allow 24.8 assists per game, 11th-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Knicks are 23rd in the league, allowing 12.9 makes per contest.

Tyler Herro vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 39 29 8 6 5 0 1 2/2/2023 40 25 5 8 4 1 1

