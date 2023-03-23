Thursday's contest between the Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) and the Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) at Madison Square Garden has a projected final score of 70-66 based on our computer prediction, with Tennessee securing the victory. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM on March 23.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Florida Atlantic vs. Tennessee Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Florida Atlantic vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 70, Florida Atlantic 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida Atlantic vs. Tennessee

Computer Predicted Spread: Tennessee (-4.2)

Tennessee (-4.2) Computer Predicted Total: 136.1

Tennessee has gone 17-16-0 against the spread, while Florida Atlantic's ATS record this season is 20-11-0. The Volunteers have a 14-19-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Owls have a record of 17-14-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Tennessee is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 games, while Florida Atlantic has gone 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Florida Atlantic Performance Insights

The Owls put up 78.4 points per game (32nd in college basketball) while allowing 65.1 per outing (41st in college basketball). They have a +479 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 13.3 points per game.

The 35.9 rebounds per game Florida Atlantic accumulates rank 14th in college basketball, 5.6 more than the 30.3 its opponents pull down.

Florida Atlantic connects on 9.7 three-pointers per game (12th in college basketball) at a 36.7% rate (49th in college basketball), compared to the 6.5 per game its opponents make, at a 31.6% rate.

Florida Atlantic and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Owls commit 11.1 per game (103rd in college basketball) and force 12.1 (161st in college basketball).

