The No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) and No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) will face off on Thursday at 9:00 PM, live from Madison Square Garden and airing on TBS, with both teams looking for a spot in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight. Sportsbooks have declared Tennessee as the favorite to advance past the Sweet 16 in the East Region bracket, giving the a -point edge.

Florida Atlantic vs. Tennessee Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Owls Betting Records & Stats

Owls games have hit the over in 17 out of 31 opportunities (54.8%).

Florida Atlantic has a 20-11-0 record against the spread this year.

Tennessee (17-16-0 ATS) has covered the spread 51.5% of the time, 13% less often than Florida Atlantic (20-11-0) this year.

Florida Atlantic vs. Tennessee Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tennessee 71.2 149.6 57.8 122.9 133.5 Florida Atlantic 78.4 149.6 65.1 122.9 142.4

Additional Florida Atlantic Insights & Trends

Florida Atlantic has gone 9-1 in its past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

The Owls have gone over the total in five of their past 10 contests.

The Owls score an average of 78.4 points per game, 20.6 more points than the 57.8 the Volunteers give up.

Florida Atlantic is 16-10 against the spread and 27-3 overall when it scores more than 57.8 points.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tennessee 17-16-0 14-19-0 Florida Atlantic 20-11-0 17-14-0

Florida Atlantic vs. Tennessee Home/Away Splits

Tennessee Florida Atlantic 14-2 Home Record 17-0 4-6 Away Record 11-3 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.1 67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.9 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

