Florida vs. Clemson Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 23
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Clemson Lady Tigers (19-15) and the Florida Gators (18-14) at Littlejohn Coliseum has a projected final score of 71-63 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Clemson squad taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 23.
The Gators enter this game after an 80-63 win over Wake Forest on Monday.
Florida vs. Clemson Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
Florida vs. Clemson Score Prediction
- Prediction: Clemson 71, Florida 63
Florida Schedule Analysis
- The Gators' signature win of the season came in an 81-77 victory on February 23 against the Alabama Crimson Tide, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 41) in our computer rankings.
- The Gators have two Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 49th-most in the nation. But they also have nine Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 38th-most.
- Florida has five wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 35th-most in Division 1.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Lady Tigers are 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most victories.
Florida 2022-23 Best Wins
- 81-77 at home over Alabama (No. 41) on February 23
- 76-73 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 51) on December 11
- 61-52 over Green Bay (No. 68) on November 24
- 61-52 on the road over Missouri (No. 70) on February 26
- 77-73 over Houston (No. 72) on November 26
Florida Performance Insights
- The Gators score 69.3 points per game (98th in college basketball) and give up 68.5 (281st in college basketball) for a +25 scoring differential overall.
- In SEC action, Florida has averaged 5.4 fewer points (63.9) than overall (69.3) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Gators are scoring 11.3 more points per game at home (74.3) than on the road (63).
- At home, Florida gives up 64.4 points per game. On the road, it concedes 72.6.
- The Gators are putting up 63.3 points per game over their past 10 games, which is six fewer points than their average for the season (69.3).
