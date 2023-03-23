How to Watch the Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 23
Mar. 23, 2023
Coming off a loss last time out, the Florida Panthers will host the Toronto Maple Leafs (who also lost their previous game) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
You can watch on ESPN+, TVAS, BSFLX, and SNO to see the Panthers meet the Maple Leafs.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, BSFLX, and SNO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/17/2023
|Maple Leafs
|Panthers
|5-4 (F/OT) TOR
Panthers Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Panthers are giving up 240 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 23rd in league action.
- The Panthers score the fourth-most goals in the league (248 total, 3.5 per game).
- In the last 10 contests, the Panthers are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Panthers have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 4.0 goals per game (40 total) during that span.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|68
|34
|62
|96
|55
|33
|44.4%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|70
|36
|28
|64
|50
|30
|48.6%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|57
|18
|45
|63
|32
|50
|55.2%
|Brandon Montour
|69
|13
|47
|60
|38
|27
|-
|Sam Reinhart
|71
|27
|27
|54
|32
|32
|48%
Maple Leafs Stats & Trends
- The Maple Leafs' total of 192 goals allowed (2.7 per game) is fifth in the NHL.
- With 238 goals (3.4 per game), the Maple Leafs have the league's 10th-best offense.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Maple Leafs are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Maple Leafs have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 31 goals during that stretch.
Maple Leafs Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mitchell Marner
|70
|27
|63
|90
|78
|94
|0%
|William Nylander
|70
|35
|44
|79
|32
|59
|42.4%
|Auston Matthews
|63
|32
|39
|71
|48
|56
|53%
|John Tavares
|69
|30
|39
|69
|51
|42
|58.3%
|Michael Bunting
|70
|20
|24
|44
|37
|41
|33.3%
