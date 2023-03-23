Coming off a loss last time out, the Florida Panthers will host the Toronto Maple Leafs (who also lost their previous game) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

You can watch on ESPN+, TVAS, BSFLX, and SNO to see the Panthers meet the Maple Leafs.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, BSFLX, and SNO

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/17/2023 Maple Leafs Panthers 5-4 (F/OT) TOR

Panthers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Panthers are giving up 240 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 23rd in league action.

The Panthers score the fourth-most goals in the league (248 total, 3.5 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Panthers are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Panthers have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 4.0 goals per game (40 total) during that span.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Matthew Tkachuk 68 34 62 96 55 33 44.4% Carter Verhaeghe 70 36 28 64 50 30 48.6% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 57 18 45 63 32 50 55.2% Brandon Montour 69 13 47 60 38 27 - Sam Reinhart 71 27 27 54 32 32 48%

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

The Maple Leafs' total of 192 goals allowed (2.7 per game) is fifth in the NHL.

With 238 goals (3.4 per game), the Maple Leafs have the league's 10th-best offense.

Over the last 10 contests, the Maple Leafs are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Maple Leafs have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 31 goals during that stretch.

Maple Leafs Key Players