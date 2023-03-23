Coming off a loss last time out, the Florida Panthers will host the Toronto Maple Leafs (who also lost their previous game) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

You can watch on ESPN+, TVAS, BSFLX, and SNO to see the Panthers meet the Maple Leafs.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, BSFLX, and SNO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
1/17/2023 Maple Leafs Panthers 5-4 (F/OT) TOR

Panthers Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Panthers are giving up 240 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 23rd in league action.
  • The Panthers score the fourth-most goals in the league (248 total, 3.5 per game).
  • In the last 10 contests, the Panthers are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Panthers have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 4.0 goals per game (40 total) during that span.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Matthew Tkachuk 68 34 62 96 55 33 44.4%
Carter Verhaeghe 70 36 28 64 50 30 48.6%
Aleksander Barkov Jr. 57 18 45 63 32 50 55.2%
Brandon Montour 69 13 47 60 38 27 -
Sam Reinhart 71 27 27 54 32 32 48%

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

  • The Maple Leafs' total of 192 goals allowed (2.7 per game) is fifth in the NHL.
  • With 238 goals (3.4 per game), the Maple Leafs have the league's 10th-best offense.
  • Over the last 10 contests, the Maple Leafs are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive end, the Maple Leafs have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have scored 31 goals during that stretch.

Maple Leafs Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Mitchell Marner 70 27 63 90 78 94 0%
William Nylander 70 35 44 79 32 59 42.4%
Auston Matthews 63 32 39 71 48 56 53%
John Tavares 69 30 39 69 51 42 58.3%
Michael Bunting 70 20 24 44 37 41 33.3%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.