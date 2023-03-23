The Florida Panthers (36-28-7) host the Toronto Maple Leafs (42-19-9) at BB&T Center on Thursday, March 23 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TVAS, BSFLX, and SNO, with each team heading into the game following a loss. The Panthers are coming off a 6-3 defeat to the Philadelphia Flyers, while the Maple Leafs were beaten by the New York Islanders 7-2 in their last game.

The Panthers' offense has scored 40 goals during their last 10 outings, while allowing 27 goals. A total of 32 power-play opportunities during that time have netted nine power-play goals (28.1%). They are 7-2-1 in those games.

To prepare for this matchup, here's who we predict to bring home the win in Thursday's hockey contest.

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Thursday

Our model for this game expects a final score of Panthers 4, Maple Leafs 3.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-135)

Panthers (-135) Total Pick: Under (7)

Under (7) Computer Predicted Spread: Panthers (-0.5)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers are 5-7-12 in overtime matchups as part of a 36-28-7 overall record.

In the 20 games Florida has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 10-4-6 record (good for 26 points).

In the seven games this season the Panthers scored only one goal, they've finished 1-6-0 (two points).

Florida has finished 1-10-1 in the 12 games this season when it scored two goals (registering three points).

The Panthers are 34-11-6 in the 51 games when they have scored more than two goals (to register 74 points).

In the 27 games when Florida has scored a single power-play goal, it picked up 32 points after finishing 14-9-4.

In the 47 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Florida is 25-20-2 (52 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in 21 games, going 10-8-3 to record 23 points.

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Maple Leafs AVG Maple Leafs Rank 5th 3.49 Goals Scored 3.4 9th 23rd 3.38 Goals Allowed 2.74 7th 1st 37.1 Shots 31.7 16th 21st 31.7 Shots Allowed 29.3 6th 11th 22.5% Power Play % 25.7% 2nd 26th 74.6% Penalty Kill % 81% 12th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, BSFLX, and SNO

ESPN+, TVAS, BSFLX, and SNO Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.