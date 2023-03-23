Panthers vs. Maple Leafs: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Florida Panthers (36-28-7) host the Toronto Maple Leafs (42-19-9) at BB&T Center on Thursday, March 23 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TVAS, BSFLX, and SNO. The Panthers fell to the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 in their most recent outing, while the Maple Leafs are coming off a 7-2 loss to the New York Islanders.
Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, BSFLX, and SNO
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Panthers (-110)
|Maple Leafs (-110)
|7
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have gone 29-24 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Florida is 30-26 (winning 53.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -110 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Panthers have an implied win probability of 52.4%.
- In 42 games this season, Florida and its opponent have combined for more than 7 goals.
Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Maple Leafs Total (Rank)
|248 (4th)
|Goals
|238 (10th)
|240 (23rd)
|Goals Allowed
|192 (5th)
|54 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|53 (8th)
|64 (29th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (10th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Panthers with DraftKings.
Panthers Advanced Stats
- Five of Florida's past 10 contests went over.
- The Panthers' past 10 games have averaged 0.3 fewer goals than the over/under of 7 set for this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, the Panthers are scoring 1.5 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Panthers' 248 goals this season make them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- The Panthers are ranked 23rd in league play in goals against this season, having allowed 240 total goals (3.4 per game).
- Their goal differential (+8) ranks them 16th in the league.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.