The Florida Panthers (36-28-7) host the Toronto Maple Leafs (42-19-9) at BB&T Center on Thursday, March 23 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TVAS, BSFLX, and SNO. The Panthers fell to the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 in their most recent outing, while the Maple Leafs are coming off a 7-2 loss to the New York Islanders.

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+, TVAS, BSFLX, and SNO Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-110) Maple Leafs (-110) 7

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have gone 29-24 when favored on the moneyline this season.

Florida is 30-26 (winning 53.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -110 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Panthers have an implied win probability of 52.4%.

In 42 games this season, Florida and its opponent have combined for more than 7 goals.

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Maple Leafs Total (Rank) 248 (4th) Goals 238 (10th) 240 (23rd) Goals Allowed 192 (5th) 54 (7th) Power Play Goals 53 (8th) 64 (29th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (10th)

Panthers Advanced Stats

Five of Florida's past 10 contests went over.

The Panthers' past 10 games have averaged 0.3 fewer goals than the over/under of 7 set for this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Panthers are scoring 1.5 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Panthers' 248 goals this season make them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL.

The Panthers are ranked 23rd in league play in goals against this season, having allowed 240 total goals (3.4 per game).

Their goal differential (+8) ranks them 16th in the league.

