Alabama vs. San Diego State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The South Region bracket's No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) are -point favorites to defeat the No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at TBA, live from KFC Yum! Center.
Alabama vs. San Diego State Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, March 24, 2023
- Time: TBD
- Where: Louisville, Kentucky
- Venue: KFC Yum! Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Alabama vs San Diego State Betting Records & Stats
- The Crimson Tide's ATS record is 21-12-0 this season.
- San Diego State's ATS record is 17-15-0 this year.
Alabama vs. San Diego State Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Alabama
|82.3
|154.2
|68.2
|131.3
|149.5
|San Diego State
|71.9
|154.2
|63.1
|131.3
|138.3
Additional Alabama vs San Diego State Insights & Trends
- Alabama has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall in its past 10 contests.
- The Crimson Tide have hit the over in five of their last 10 outings.
- San Diego State has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall over its past 10 contests.
- The Aztecs' past 10 contests have not gone over the total.
- The Crimson Tide score 19.2 more points per game (82.3) than the Aztecs give up (63.1).
- Alabama is 17-9 against the spread and 26-3 overall when scoring more than 63.1 points.
- The Aztecs average only 3.7 more points per game (71.9) than the Crimson Tide give up (68.2).
- When it scores more than 68.2 points, San Diego State is 11-8 against the spread and 19-2 overall.
Alabama vs. San Diego State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Alabama
|21-12-0
|15-18-0
|San Diego State
|17-15-0
|13-19-0
Alabama vs. San Diego State Home/Away Splits
|Alabama
|San Diego State
|15-0
|Home Record
|15-1
|9-3
|Away Record
|8-2
|9-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-6-0
|6-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-5-0
|89.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|75.4
|73.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.9
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-7-0
|4-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-6-0
