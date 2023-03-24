The No. 5 Miami Hurricanes (27-7) head into a Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 1 Houston Cougars (33-3) on Friday at 7:15 PM as the NCAA Tournament continues live from T-Mobile Center and airing on CBS.

Miami (FL) vs. Houston Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

Miami (FL) Stats Insights

The Hurricanes have shot at a 48.1% clip from the field this season, 12 percentage points greater than the 36.1% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.

This season, Miami (FL) has a 24-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 36.1% from the field.

The Hurricanes are the 134th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars sit at seventh.

The Hurricanes put up an average of 79.1 points per game, 22.5 more points than the 56.6 the Cougars allow.

Miami (FL) has a 17-2 record when giving up fewer than 74.9 points.

Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison

Miami (FL) averages 83.4 points per game at home, and 75.2 on the road.

In 2022-23 the Hurricanes are giving up 3.9 more points per game at home (72.9) than on the road (69).

Beyond the arc, Miami (FL) makes fewer triples on the road (7.2 per game) than at home (8.3), and makes a lower percentage on the road (35.3%) than at home (39.3%) as well.

