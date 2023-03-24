Friday's contest between the Villanova Wildcats (30-6) and the Miami Hurricanes (21-12) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena has a projected final score of 70-62 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Villanova squad taking home the win. Game time is at TBA on March 24.

The Hurricanes enter this contest on the heels of a 70-68 victory against Indiana on Monday.

Miami (FL) vs. Villanova Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch every women's tournament game and other live sports without cable!

Miami (FL) vs. Villanova Score Prediction

Prediction: Villanova 70, Miami (FL) 62

Miami (FL) Schedule Analysis

The Hurricanes' best win this season came in a 70-68 victory over the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers on March 20.

The Hurricanes have six Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 24th-most in the nation. But they also have nine Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 38th-most.

Miami (FL) has five wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 35th-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Wildcats are 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most wins.

Miami (FL) 2022-23 Best Wins

70-68 on the road over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on March 20

77-66 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on January 8

62-58 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on January 5

86-82 at home over Florida State (No. 28) on February 9

62-61 over Oklahoma State (No. 42) on March 18

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Miami (FL) Performance Insights