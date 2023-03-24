Miami vs. Houston: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
The No. 5-seed Miami Hurricanes (27-7) head into a Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 1 Houston Cougars (33-3) on Friday at 7:15 PM as the NCAA Tournament continues at T-Mobile Center airing on CBS.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Houston vs. Miami matchup in this article.
Miami vs. Houston Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Miami vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Houston Moneyline
|Miami Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Houston (-7.5)
|138.5
|-350
|+280
|DraftKings
|Houston (-7.5)
|138.5
|-325
|+270
|PointsBet
|Houston (-7)
|138.5
|-303
|+240
Miami vs. Houston Betting Trends
- Miami is 19-14-0 ATS this season.
- Houston has put together a 19-16-1 ATS record so far this year.
- A total of 16 out of the Cougars' 36 games this season have hit the over.
Miami Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4500
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Hurricanes have experienced the 55th-biggest change this season, improving from +10000 at the beginning to +4500.
- Miami has a 2.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
