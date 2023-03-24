A Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup between the No. 1 Houston Cougars (33-3) and No. 5 Miami Hurricanes (27-7) will determine one of the squads heading to the Midwest Region bracket final when it tips off on Friday at T-Mobile Center, beginning at 7:15 PM, airing on CBS. Oddsmakers think Houston will emerge victorious in this one, naming the as 7.5-point favorites. The matchup has a point total of 138.5.

Miami vs. Houston Odds & Info

  • Date: Friday, March 24, 2023
  • Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Where: Kansas City, Missouri
  • Venue: T-Mobile Center
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Houston -7.5 138.5

Hurricanes Betting Records & Stats

  • Miami's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 138.5 points in 23 of 30 outings.
  • Miami has a 150.6-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 12.1 more points than this game's total.
  • Miami is 16-11-0 against the spread this year.
  • Miami has been victorious in four of the eight contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.
  • The Hurricanes have entered two games this season as the underdog by +280 or more and won each of those games.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 26.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Miami vs. Houston Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Houston 13 39.4% 74.9 154 56.6 128.2 134.3
Miami 23 76.7% 79.1 154 71.6 128.2 147.2

Additional Miami Insights & Trends

  • Miami is 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its past 10 contests.
  • The Hurricanes have gone over the total in five of their past 10 games.
  • The Hurricanes put up an average of 79.1 points per game, 22.5 more points than the 56.6 the Cougars allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 56.6 points, Miami is 14-9 against the spread and 24-6 overall.

Houston vs. Miami Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Houston 17-16-0 15-14 15-18-0
Miami 16-11-0 0-0 13-17-0

Miami vs. Houston Home/Away Splits

Houston Miami
16-2 Home Record 16-1
11-0 Away Record 7-4
8-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0
6-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0
77.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4
75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2
7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0
5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

