The Miami Heat, Bam Adebayo included, square off versus the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 127-120 win versus the Knicks, Adebayo tallied 15 points and seven rebounds.

Below we will break down Adebayo's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 21.0 19.8 Rebounds 9.5 9.3 7.2 Assists 3.5 3.3 3.6 PRA 32.5 33.6 30.6 PR 29.5 30.3 27



Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Nets

This season, he's put up 16.6% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 15.2 per contest.

The Heat rank 26th in possessions per game with 99.4. His opponents, the Nets, have the slowest tempo with 99.1 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Nets are ranked 14th in the NBA, allowing 112.9 points per game.

Allowing 45 rebounds per contest, the Nets are the 25th-ranked team in the league.

Looking at assists, the Nets have given up 23.3 per game, third in the league.

Bam Adebayo vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 38 24 13 6 0 2 0 1/8/2023 28 10 8 2 0 1 0

