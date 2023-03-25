An Elite Eight matchup features the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (26-9) squaring off with the No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (34-3) on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. This NCAA Tournament contest begins at 6:09 PM.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Florida Atlantic vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 6:09 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 6:09 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: TBS

Florida Atlantic vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline Florida Atlantic Moneyline BetMGM Kansas State (-2.5) 143.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM DraftKings Kansas State (-2) 144.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game with DraftKings

Florida Atlantic vs. Kansas State Betting Trends

Florida Atlantic is 23-10-1 ATS this season.

The Owls have covered the spread four times this season (4-2 ATS) when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.

Kansas State has covered 23 times in 35 chances against the spread this season.

Wildcats games have gone over the point total 19 out of 35 times this season.

Florida Atlantic Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1800

+1800 With odds of +1800, Florida Atlantic has been given a 5.3% chance of winning the national championship.

