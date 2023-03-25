An Elite Eight battle features the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (26-9) and the No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (34-3) meeting with a place in the Final Four up for grabs on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. Kansas State is a 2.5-point favorite in the NCAA Tournament East Region bracket final, which begins at 6:09 PM on TBS. The matchup has an over/under of 143.5 points.

Florida Atlantic vs. Kansas State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023

Saturday, March 25, 2023 Time: 6:09 PM ET

6:09 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kansas State -2.5 143.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Owls Betting Records & Stats

Florida Atlantic has played 15 games this season that ended with a combined score over 143.5 points.

The average over/under for Florida Atlantic's contests this season is 142.8, 0.7 fewer points than this game's total.

Florida Atlantic is 21-11-0 against the spread this year.

Florida Atlantic has been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and has walked away with the win five times (71.4%) in those games.

The Owls have entered five games this season as the underdog by +115 or more and is 4-1 in those contests.

Florida Atlantic has an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Florida Atlantic vs. Kansas State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas State 17 51.5% 76.2 154.2 69.6 134.4 141.0 Florida Atlantic 15 46.9% 78 154.2 64.8 134.4 141.9

Additional Florida Atlantic Insights & Trends

Florida Atlantic has a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 9-1 overall over its past 10 contests.

The Owls have hit the over in four of their last 10 contests.

The Owls average 8.4 more points per game (78) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (69.6).

When it scores more than 69.6 points, Florida Atlantic is 13-9 against the spread and 23-2 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas State 23-10-0 13-2 18-15-0 Florida Atlantic 21-11-0 4-1 17-15-0

Florida Atlantic vs. Kansas State Home/Away Splits

Kansas State Florida Atlantic 15-1 Home Record 17-0 4-7 Away Record 11-3 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 75 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.1 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.9 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.