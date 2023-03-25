Florida Atlantic vs. Kansas State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Elite Eight
An Elite Eight battle features the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (26-9) and the No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (34-3) meeting with a place in the Final Four up for grabs on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. Kansas State is a 2.5-point favorite in the NCAA Tournament East Region bracket final, which begins at 6:09 PM on TBS. The matchup has an over/under of 143.5 points.
Florida Atlantic vs. Kansas State Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023
- Time: 6:09 PM ET
- TV: TBS
- Where: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kansas State
|-2.5
|143.5
Owls Betting Records & Stats
- Florida Atlantic has played 15 games this season that ended with a combined score over 143.5 points.
- The average over/under for Florida Atlantic's contests this season is 142.8, 0.7 fewer points than this game's total.
- Florida Atlantic is 21-11-0 against the spread this year.
- Florida Atlantic has been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and has walked away with the win five times (71.4%) in those games.
- The Owls have entered five games this season as the underdog by +115 or more and is 4-1 in those contests.
- Florida Atlantic has an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Florida Atlantic vs. Kansas State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 143.5
|% of Games Over 143.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kansas State
|17
|51.5%
|76.2
|154.2
|69.6
|134.4
|141.0
|Florida Atlantic
|15
|46.9%
|78
|154.2
|64.8
|134.4
|141.9
Additional Florida Atlantic Insights & Trends
- Florida Atlantic has a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 9-1 overall over its past 10 contests.
- The Owls have hit the over in four of their last 10 contests.
- The Owls average 8.4 more points per game (78) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (69.6).
- When it scores more than 69.6 points, Florida Atlantic is 13-9 against the spread and 23-2 overall.
Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kansas State
|23-10-0
|13-2
|18-15-0
|Florida Atlantic
|21-11-0
|4-1
|17-15-0
Florida Atlantic vs. Kansas State Home/Away Splits
|Kansas State
|Florida Atlantic
|15-1
|Home Record
|17-0
|4-7
|Away Record
|11-3
|12-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-5-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-5-0
|75
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|82.1
|76.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|75.9
|6-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-5-0
|8-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-5-0
