At FTX Arena on Saturday, March 25, 2023, the Brooklyn Nets (39-34) will attempt to stop a five-game losing skid when visiting the Miami Heat (40-34) at 8:00 PM ET. The contest airs on BSSUN and YES.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Heat vs. Nets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Heat vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023

Saturday, March 25, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and YES

BSSUN and YES Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Heat vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Heat average 109.3 points per game (30th in the league) while giving up 109.7 per contest (second in the NBA). They have a -29 scoring differential overall.

The Nets put up 113.3 points per game (19th in league) while giving up 112.9 per outing (14th in NBA). They have a +29 scoring differential.

The two teams average 222.6 points per game combined, 2.6 more points than this game's total.

These teams give up 222.6 points per game combined, 2.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Miami is 27-43-4 ATS this season.

Brooklyn has put together a 38-34-1 ATS record so far this season.

Heat and Nets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Heat +9000 +3500 -1587 Nets +35000 +12000 -751

