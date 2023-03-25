The Brooklyn Nets (39-34) are underdogs (+6) as they try to end a five-game losing streak when they visit the Miami Heat (40-34) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at FTX Arena. The matchup airs on BSSUN and YES.

Heat vs. Nets Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 113 - Nets 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Nets

Pick ATS: Nets (+ 6)

Nets (+ 6) Pick OU: Over (220.5)



The Nets' .534 ATS win percentage (39-34-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .365 mark (27-43-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Miami covers the spread when it is a 6-point favorite or more 22.2% of the time. That's less often than Brooklyn covers as an underdog of 6 or more (75%).

Miami's games have gone over the total 45.9% of the time this season (34 out of 74), which is more often than Brooklyn's games have (33 out of 73).

The Heat have a .630 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (34-20) this season, higher than the .353 winning percentage for the Nets as a moneyline underdog (12-22).

Heat Performance Insights

Although Miami is scoring just 109.3 points per game (worst in NBA), its defense has been giving them a nice lift, as it ranks second-best in the league by giving up 109.7 points per game.

The Heat rank 23rd in the NBA with 23.6 assists per contest.

The Heat rank fifth-worst in the NBA with a 34.1% shooting percentage from downtown. Meanwhile, they are making 11.7 treys per game (18th-ranked in league).

Miami has taken 59.7% two-pointers and 40.3% from beyond the arc this year. Of the team's baskets, 69.9% are two-pointers and 30.1% are three-pointers.

