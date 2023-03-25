The Miami Heat (40-34) are 5.5-point favorites as they try to continue a four-game home winning streak when they take on the Brooklyn Nets (39-34) on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at FTX Arena. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSUN and YES. The matchup's point total is set at 222.5.

Heat vs. Nets Odds & Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: BSSUN and YES

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -5.5 222.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

In 28 of 74 games this season, Miami and its opponents have gone over 222.5 points.

The average point total in Miami's outings this year is 218.9, 3.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Heat's ATS record is 27-47-0 this season.

Miami has been the favorite in 52 games this season and won 33 (63.5%) of those contests.

Miami has a record of 12-8, a 60% win rate, when it's favored by -210 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Heat, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.

Heat vs. Nets Over/Under Stats

Heat vs Nets Total Facts Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 28 37.8% 109.3 222.6 109.7 222.6 219.6 Nets 38 52.1% 113.3 222.6 112.9 222.6 226.7

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

The Heat are 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their past 10 games.

Six of Heat's past 10 outings have gone over the total.

Miami has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 12 times in 38 games at home, and it has covered 15 times in 36 games when playing on the road.

The Heat average only 3.6 fewer points per game (109.3) than the Nets give up (112.9).

When Miami totals more than 112.9 points, it is 12-14 against the spread and 18-8 overall.

Heat vs. Nets Betting Splits

Heat and Nets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 27-47 5-16 35-39 Nets 39-34 10-3 33-40

Heat vs. Nets Point Insights

Scoring Insights Heat Nets 109.3 Points Scored (PG) 113.3 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 12-14 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 33-13 18-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 31-15 109.7 Points Allowed (PG) 112.9 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 14 21-29 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 23-11 32-18 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 26-8

